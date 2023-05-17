California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,870 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 533,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $847,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,822,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,725 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FELE. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.