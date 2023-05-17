California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 21,121 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,829,000 after buying an additional 3,290,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,534,000 after buying an additional 1,147,767 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Option Care Health by 27.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,000,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Option Care Health by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,841,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,365,000 after purchasing an additional 365,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Option Care Health by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

OPCH opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

