California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 679 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BL. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its position in BlackLine by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 70,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 652,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,127,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $961,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $147,148.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,683.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,525 shares of company stock worth $5,255,421 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

