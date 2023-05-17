California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 6,967 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Kirby by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,759 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Kirby by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 12.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEX. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Kirby Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KEX stock opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $50,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $50,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rocky Dewbre purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $412,383. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.