California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 804 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 861,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after acquiring an additional 152,113 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 826,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,255,000 after acquiring an additional 138,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,831,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SSD opened at $124.95 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.93. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. StockNews.com began coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total value of $1,736,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total value of $1,736,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,341.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,549. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

