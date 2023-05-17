California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 980 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $17,905,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,092,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 89.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 139,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $11,510,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXF stock opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

