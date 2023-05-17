California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 59,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chord Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.25.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $137.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.01 and its 200-day moving average is $139.93.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $3.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

