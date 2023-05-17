California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,773 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BOH. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Compass Point cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BOH opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

