California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LITE stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.