California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in XPO were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in XPO by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XPO by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

XPO opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

