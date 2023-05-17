California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,376 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 345,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

