California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,577 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,577 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,105,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,134 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 73.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,186 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,694,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.