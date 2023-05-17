California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,006 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,006 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LBRDA opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.51. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.