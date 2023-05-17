California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 163 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.79. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,405.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,998 shares of company stock worth $3,439,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Further Reading

