California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,953 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,931,000 after purchasing an additional 361,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,181,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

