California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,430 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 485,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:IRT opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 278.26%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.