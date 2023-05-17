California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,374 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,804,000 after buying an additional 126,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,783,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

