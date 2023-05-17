California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 50,967 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,967 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $375,583.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,687,034. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.95.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.89 and a beta of 2.34.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

