California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,204 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 74.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:YETI opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. YETI had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.03 million. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.