California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 953 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $101.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

