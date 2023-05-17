California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,671 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Teradata by 24.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

