California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,560 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Roku were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Roku by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 47,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $105.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

