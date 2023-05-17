California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Toast were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Toast by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Toast by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $97,865.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,734,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,895,772.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $97,865.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,734,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895,772.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,425,063 shares in the company, valued at $61,171,625.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,382 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOST. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens started coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

