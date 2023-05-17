Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 207 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

BBH opened at $158.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.38. VanEck Biotech ETF has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $170.25.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

