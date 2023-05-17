Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 27,359 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 227.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,359 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,981,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

