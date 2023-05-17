Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,519 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 526,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 133,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,969,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.