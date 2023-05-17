Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOM opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $594.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

