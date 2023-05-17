Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 12,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 63,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 699,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 201,621 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

ON opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average of $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

