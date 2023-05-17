Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,255 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gentex by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 540,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gentex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 567,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,533,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,650,000 after buying an additional 85,153 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gentex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,561 shares of company stock worth $466,490 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Stories

