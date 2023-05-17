Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 25,819 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 171.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 233,378 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 898.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 177,082 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 143,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 68,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JAGG opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

