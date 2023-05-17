Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of FAAR opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $36.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

