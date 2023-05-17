Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOCT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BOCT opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

