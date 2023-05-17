Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,517 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,249,000 after acquiring an additional 522,707 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in UGI by 73.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,733 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 3,611.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,971,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after acquiring an additional 130,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE UGI opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.15%.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

