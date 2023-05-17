Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,314 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,327,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,248 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.