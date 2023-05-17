Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWV opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

