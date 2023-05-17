Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of ZBH opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day moving average of $125.74.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

