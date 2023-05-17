Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,276 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,843,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.