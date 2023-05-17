Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of TRMB opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $72.24.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

