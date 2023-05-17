Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

