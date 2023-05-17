Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 298.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $281,000.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $107.06.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

