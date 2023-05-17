Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 107.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -9.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

