Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $126.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.07 and a 200-day moving average of $144.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

