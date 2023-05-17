Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,284.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $91,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,284.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,648 shares of company stock worth $907,829. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

JXN stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

