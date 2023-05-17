Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 649,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,583,000 after buying an additional 207,565 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 352,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 256,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 152,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 98,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 81,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

TPLC opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company has a market cap of $196.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

