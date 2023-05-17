Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Sony Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Sony Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Sony Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

