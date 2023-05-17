Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) by 152.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4,197.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 524,647 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 397,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 62,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 61,171 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 221.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 52,187 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $22.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $172.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.151 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

