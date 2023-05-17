Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $152.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

