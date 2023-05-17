Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,510 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.69.

VMware Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $123.27 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.