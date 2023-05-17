Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,806 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $81.76.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $134,456.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,406.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $134,456.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,406.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $178,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,986. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

