Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,519 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,415 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GBCI. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,066.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,066.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,213 shares of company stock valued at $775,152 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Featured Stories

